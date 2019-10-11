 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Portable Lights Market Report by Manufacturers, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Growth, Countries, Revenue, and Forecast

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

Portable

Global Portable Lights Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Portable Lights Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Portable Lights industry. Portable Lights Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

A portable light is the light that can be moved around, which include headlamps, flashlights, area lights and other type of portable lights. In this report, we only study battery-powered portable light.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Portable Lights market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • Maglite
  • Kang Mingsheng
  • Energizer
  • Ledlenser
  • KENNEDE and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • This industry is highly fragmented. Most companies are small except for a few large companies. These small businesses have different levels of technical management and production management. Especially in China, many small companies blindly imitate the products of large enterprises. In the competition, these companies often occupy the market by low prices. Portable Lights industry concentration is relatively low. Of the major players of Portable Lights, Maglite maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Maglite accounted for 7.26% of the Global Portable Lights revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 6.94%, 5.06% including Kang Mingsheng and Energizer.
  • In this study, the market for Portable Lights consumption divided into five geographic regions. In terms of value, North America accounted for 33.20% of global Portable Lights market share, in the Europe 39.70%, in Asia Pacific 22.36%, in Central & South America 3.33% and in Middle East and Africa 1.41%. Among all regions, Europe is estimated to represent the highest share. In terms of volume, Asia Pacific occupied the largest global market share and is forecast to grow at a faster pace versus other regions during the forecast period.
  • The worldwide market for Portable Lights is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 2950 million US$ in 2024, from 2210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Portable Lights in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Portable Lights Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Flashlights
  • Headlamps
  • Area Lights/Lanterns
  • Bicycle Lights
  • OthersMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided into
  • Outdoor
  • Industrial
  • Residential
  • Others

    Portable Lights Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Portable Lights market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Detailed TOC of Global Portable Lights Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Portable Lights Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Portable Lights Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Portable Lights Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Portable Lights Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Portable Lights Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Portable Lights Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Portable Lights Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Portable Lights Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Portable Lights Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Portable Lights Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

    • Published in Press Release

