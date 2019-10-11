Portable Lights Market Report by Manufacturers, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Growth, Countries, Revenue, and Forecast

Global Portable Lights Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Portable Lights Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Portable Lights industry. Portable Lights Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

A portable light is the light that can be moved around, which include headlamps, flashlights, area lights and other type of portable lights. In this report, we only study battery-powered portable light.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Portable Lights market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

Maglite

Kang Mingsheng

Energizer

Ledlenser

KENNEDE

This industry is highly fragmented. Most companies are small except for a few large companies. These small businesses have different levels of technical management and production management. Especially in China, many small companies blindly imitate the products of large enterprises. In the competition, these companies often occupy the market by low prices. Portable Lights industry concentration is relatively low. Of the major players of Portable Lights, Maglite maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Maglite accounted for 7.26% of the Global Portable Lights revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 6.94%, 5.06% including Kang Mingsheng and Energizer.

In this study, the market for Portable Lights consumption divided into five geographic regions. In terms of value, North America accounted for 33.20% of global Portable Lights market share, in the Europe 39.70%, in Asia Pacific 22.36%, in Central & South America 3.33% and in Middle East and Africa 1.41%. Among all regions, Europe is estimated to represent the highest share. In terms of volume, Asia Pacific occupied the largest global market share and is forecast to grow at a faster pace versus other regions during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Portable Lights is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 2950 million US$ in 2024, from 2210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Flashlights

Headlamps

Area Lights/Lanterns

Bicycle Lights

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Outdoor

Industrial

Residential