Portable Oxygen Concentrators Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

An oxygen concentrator is a medical device which is designed to deliver a concentrated flow of oxygen to a patient. Portable oxygen concentrators are small, lightweight and more convenient for the patients.In fact, oxygen concentrators are rather simple devices. They operate on the principle of ârapid pressure swing adsorptionâ of atmospheric nitrogen onto specific minerals and then venting the nitrogen. The filtered gas mixture is mainly oxygen and little other gasses like argon and CO2.

Inogen

Invacare

Philips Respironics

Chart (Airsep)

Inova Labs

Teijin

GCE Group

Drive Medical

Precision Medical

AVIC Jianghang

Foshan Kaiya

Beijing North Star

Major Types covered in the Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market report are:

Molecular Sieve Oxygen Concentrator

Macromolecule Oxygen Permeable Membrane Oxygen Concentrator

Electrolysis Oxygen Concentrator

Chemical Oxygen Concentrator

Traveling

Household

The global average price of Portable Oxygen Concentrator is in the decreasing trend, from 1958 USD/Unit in 2013 to 1834 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 43.25% in 2017. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.67%.

Market competition is not intense. Inogen, Invacare, Philips Respironics, Chart (Airsep), Inova Labs, Teijin, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Portable Oxygen Concentrators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.4% over the next five years, will reach 1180 million US$ in 2024, from 590 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.