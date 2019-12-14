Portable Power Bank Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

Global “Portable Power Bank Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Portable Power Bank market size.

About Portable Power Bank:

Portable Power Bank can be used to store the power supply device, commonly used for smartphone, tablets, portable media devices, and others applications.

Top Key Players of Portable Power Bank Market:

MI

Anker

Samsung

Sony

FSP

Panasonic

SCUD

Powerocks

Pisen

GP Batteries

Mophie

Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited)

Apacer

Yoobao

Besiter

DX Power

Maxell

Intex Technologies

Romoss

Pineng

IEC Technology

RavPower

Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv)

Mili

Lepow

Ambrane

Major Applications covered in the Portable Power Bank Market report are:

Up To 10000 mAh

10001 – 15000 mAh

Above 15000 mAh Major Applications covered in the Portable Power Bank Market report are:

Smartphone

Tablet

Media Device Scope of Portable Power Bank Market:

In the next five years, the global consumption of Power Banks will maintain a high annual growth rate; production value is expected to

Demand is driven by the demand of smartphone and tablet. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on certain geography. The industry is fragmented.

Despite fierce competition, due to the global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area; more new investment will enter the field in the future.

China domestic Power Banks industry developed fast, which accounts for almost 80% of total production capacity. Though Chinese companies have low price advantage, the quality of domestic products is relatively poor.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Portable Power Bank industry, especially in Asia and North America regions. The production of Portable Power Bank is about 682599 K Units in 2015.

China is the largest supplier of Portable Power Bank, with a production market share nearly 40.36% and sales market share nearly 35.21% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in China, while China region also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is Europe, with the production market share of 24.38% and sales market share of 23.06% in 2015. North America is another important market of Portable Power Bank, enjoying 18.92% production market share and 21.72% sales market share in 2015.

Portable Power Bank is used in Smartphone, Tablet and Media Devices. Report data showed that 52.77% of the Portable Power Bank market demand in Smartphone, 21.70% in Tablet, and 25.53% in Media Devices in 2015.

There are mainly four kinds of Portable Power Bank, which the battery capacity range from 2000 mAh to more than 20000 mAh.

The worldwide market for Portable Power Bank is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Portable Power Bank in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.