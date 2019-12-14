 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Portable Power Bank Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Portable Power Bank

GlobalPortable Power Bank Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Portable Power Bank market size.

About Portable Power Bank:

Portable Power Bank can be used to store the power supply device, commonly used for smartphone, tablets, portable media devices, and others applications.

Top Key Players of Portable Power Bank Market:

  • MI
  • Anker
  • Samsung
  • Sony
  • FSP
  • Panasonic
  • SCUD
  • Powerocks
  • Pisen
  • GP Batteries
  • Mophie
  • Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited)
  • Apacer
  • Yoobao
  • Besiter
  • DX Power
  • Maxell
  • Intex Technologies
  • Romoss
  • Pineng
  • IEC Technology
  • RavPower
  • Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv)
  • Mili
  • Lepow
  • Ambrane
  • Aigo

    Major Types covered in the Portable Power Bank Market report are:

  • Up To 10000 mAh
  • 10001 – 15000 mAh
  • Above 15000 mAh

    Major Applications covered in the Portable Power Bank Market report are:

  • Smartphone
  • Tablet
  • Media Device

    Scope of Portable Power Bank Market:

  • In the next five years, the global consumption of Power Banks will maintain a high annual growth rate; production value is expected to
  • Demand is driven by the demand of smartphone and tablet. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on certain geography. The industry is fragmented.
  • Despite fierce competition, due to the global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area; more new investment will enter the field in the future.
  • China domestic Power Banks industry developed fast, which accounts for almost 80% of total production capacity. Though Chinese companies have low price advantage, the quality of domestic products is relatively poor.
  • Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Portable Power Bank industry, especially in Asia and North America regions. The production of Portable Power Bank is about 682599 K Units in 2015.
  • China is the largest supplier of Portable Power Bank, with a production market share nearly 40.36% and sales market share nearly 35.21% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in China, while China region also is the largest consumption region.
  • The second place is Europe, with the production market share of 24.38% and sales market share of 23.06% in 2015. North America is another important market of Portable Power Bank, enjoying 18.92% production market share and 21.72% sales market share in 2015.
  • Portable Power Bank is used in Smartphone, Tablet and Media Devices. Report data showed that 52.77% of the Portable Power Bank market demand in Smartphone, 21.70% in Tablet, and 25.53% in Media Devices in 2015.
  • There are mainly four kinds of Portable Power Bank, which the battery capacity range from 2000 mAh to more than 20000 mAh.
  • The worldwide market for Portable Power Bank is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Portable Power Bank in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Portable Power Bank product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Portable Power Bank, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Portable Power Bank in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Portable Power Bank competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Portable Power Bank breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Portable Power Bank market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Portable Power Bank sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Portable Power Bank Market Report pages: 135

    1 Portable Power Bank Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Portable Power Bank by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Portable Power Bank Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Portable Power Bank Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Portable Power Bank Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Portable Power Bank Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Portable Power Bank Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Portable Power Bank Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

