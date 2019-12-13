Portable Power Tools Market 2019| Global Overview By Market Size, Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Forecast to 2025

A portable power tool is a device that is activated by an electric power source, unlike manual or pneumatic tools. Various types of power tools include electric screwdrivers, hammer drills, and screw guns.

Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the Portable Power Tools market.

Top Key Manufacturers in Portable Power Tools Market:

Hilti

Koki Holdings

Makita Corporation

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

Regions Covered in the Portable Power Tools Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Household

Industrial Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Electric Screwdrivers

Hammer Drills

Screw Guns