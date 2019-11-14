 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market 2019 Global Research and Analysis by Size, Types, Applications, Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Global “Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market. The Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market: 

Portable Ultrasound Equipment refers to the device use the ultrasound technology, which is a kind of medical ultrasound devices with portable superiority comparing with general big ultrasound devices in the hospital. The global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market:

  • GE
  • Philips
  • Siemens
  • Fujifilm
  • Toshiba
  • Samsung
  • Hitachi
  • Mindray Medical
  • Boston Scientific
  • BenQ Medical
  • Chison
  • Ecare
  • Esaote
  • Telemed
  • Zoncare
  • MedGyn

    Regions covered in the Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Hospital
  • Clinic
  • Home Care

    Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market by Types:

  • Cart-/Trolley-Based Ultrasound Equipment
  • Handheld Ultrasound Equipment

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Revenue by Product
    4.3 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment by Product
    6.3 North America Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment by Product
    7.3 Europe Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Forecast
    12.5 Europe Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

