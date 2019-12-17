Portable Water Purifier Market by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Global "Portable Water Purifier Market"

Portable Water Purifier Market

Portable Water Purifier Market:

Portable water purifiers are used in many areas where people want drinking water from untreated water sources, including rivers, lakes, ponds, and many similar sources.

The deteriorating quality of water resources leading to water-related diseases will be one of the key factors fueling the marketâs growth during the next few years.

The global Portable Water Purifier market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Portable Water Purifier Market:

Vestergaard

KATADYN GROUP

Cascade Designs

Survivor Filter

Outdoor Activities

Tourism Leisure

Military

Emergency Rescue

Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Extrusion Water Purifier

Pump Water Purifier

Suction Water Purifier