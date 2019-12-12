Positron Emission Tomography Devices Market 2020 Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type

Positron-emission tomography (PET) is a nuclear medicine functional imaging technique that is used to observe metabolic processes in the body as an aid to the diagnosis of disease.

Major companies which drives the Positron Emission Tomography Devices industry are:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens

Canon Medical Systems

Shimadzu

Hitachi

Neusoft Medical Systems

United-imaging

Positron Corporation

Biosensors International

The worldwide market for Positron Emission Tomography Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Positron Emission Tomography Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Full Ring PET Scanners

Partial Ring PET Scanners Positron Emission Tomography Devices Market Segments by Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers