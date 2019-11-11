 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Size, Share 2019 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 11, 2019

Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV)

The Global “Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market” report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions. The research process involved various factors, competitive analysis, present and historical data, upcoming trends and technologies.

About Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market:

  • The global post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) market is growing at a significant rate due to bourgeoning incidence rate of post-operative complications and increasing demand for combination therapy, as well as introduction of promising drugs in this segment across the globe.
  • Major factors boosting the growth of the post-operative nausea and vomiting market include large number of surgeries performed and rise in the rate of postoperative complications, such as, dizziness, vomiting, and nausea. However, strict regulatory approvals and high health care expenditure are predicted to hamper the growth of the PONV market during the forecast period.
  • In 2018, the global Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) development in United States, Europe and China.

    Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Are:

  • Acacia Pharma
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Novartis
  • Ani Pharmaceuticals
  • Camurus
  • Sanofi
  • Helsinn Holding
  • Eisai
  • Merck
  • GlaxoSmithKline

  • In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV):

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Serotonin Antagonists
  • Steroids
  • Dopamine Antagonists
  • NK-1 Receptor Antagonists
  • Others
  • Non-pharmacologic Treatment

  • Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

  • Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of RAID Card in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
    • South America (Brazil etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

    Case Study of Global Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Report is as Follows:

    • Breakdown and planning of Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market based on status, value and market size
    • To present the top Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) players, their company profiles, product portfolio, market share, and revenue analysis
    • Top regions of Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV), SWOT analysis, opportunities and threats to market development are explained
    • To examine the different application, product types, market value, and producing capacity
    • Flashlight the business potential, import-export status, production, and expenditure analysis
    • The mergers & properties, probability analysis, and analyst views and opinions are given
    • Market value, consumption forecast and volume forecast from 2019-2025
    • Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) industry chain structure, manufacturing base, raw material cost, and marketing channel analysis is covered
    • Presents strategic recommendations to the new Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) participants
    • Company profiles, strategies, mergers & acquisitions, financial status, and feasibility analysis are described

    Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

    Joann Wilson
    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.