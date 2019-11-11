Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Size, Share 2019 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The global post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) market is growing at a significant rate due to bourgeoning incidence rate of post-operative complications and increasing demand for combination therapy, as well as introduction of promising drugs in this segment across the globe.

Major factors boosting the growth of the post-operative nausea and vomiting market include large number of surgeries performed and rise in the rate of postoperative complications, such as, dizziness, vomiting, and nausea. However, strict regulatory approvals and high health care expenditure are predicted to hamper the growth of the PONV market during the forecast period.

Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Are:

Acacia Pharma

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Novartis

Ani Pharmaceuticals

Camurus

Sanofi

Helsinn Holding

Eisai

Merck

GlaxoSmithKline

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Serotonin Antagonists

Steroids

Dopamine Antagonists

NK-1 Receptor Antagonists

Others

Non-pharmacologic Treatment

Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Report Segmented by Application:

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores