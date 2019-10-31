Potassium Bicarbonate Market 2024 by Players, Revenue, Opportunities, Challenges, Development Factors, Regions and Size

About Potassium Bicarbonate

Potassium bicarbonate (also known as potassium hydrogen carbonate or potassium acid carbonate) is a colorless, odorless, slightly basic, salty substance. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), potassium bicarbonate is generally recognized as safe. There is no evidence of human carcinogenicity, no adverse effects of overexposure, and an undetermined LD50. It is among the food additives encoded by European Union, identified by the E number E501. Physically, potassium bicarbonate occurs as a crystal or a soft white granular powder. Potassium bicarbonate is very rarely found in its natural form, the mineral called kalicinite.

Potassium Bicarbonate Market Key Players:

Shandong Lunan Chemical

Evonik

Wentong Potassium Salt Group

Baoding Runfeng

Armand Products

Hebei Xinji Chemical Group

Shanxi Wencheng Chemical

Toagosei Group

Potassium Bicarbonate Market Types:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade Potassium Bicarbonate Market Applications:

Chemical Industry

Agriculture

Food

Pharmaceutical Industry

Extinguishing Agent

The technical barriers of potassium bicarbonate are not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In potassium bicarbonate market, there are several relatively larger companies across the globe, such as Shandong Lunan Chemical, Evonik, Wentong Potassium Salt Group, Baoding Runfeng and Armand Products. And their plants mainly distribute in USA, Germany and China.

Potassium bicarbonate has a wide range of application in the Chemical Industry, Agriculture, Food, Pharmaceutical Industry and Extinguishing Agent Affected by downstream industries, demand for Potassium bicarbonate is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2023. Potassium bicarbonate industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The worldwide market for Potassium Bicarbonate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.