Potassium Bicarbonate Market Analysis by Size, Manufactures, Types, Regions and Application in Different Industry

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Potassium Bicarbonate

GlobalPotassium Bicarbonate Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Potassium Bicarbonate market size.

About Potassium Bicarbonate:

Potassium bicarbonate (also known as potassium hydrogen carbonate or potassium acid carbonate) is a colorless, odorless, slightly basic, salty substance. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), potassium bicarbonate is “generally recognized as safe”. There is no evidence of human carcinogenicity, no adverse effects of overexposure, and an undetermined LD50. It is among the food additives encoded by European Union, identified by the E number E501. Physically, potassium bicarbonate occurs as a crystal or a soft white granular powder. Potassium bicarbonate is very rarely found in its natural form, the mineral called kalicinite.

Top Key Players of Potassium Bicarbonate Market:

  • Shandong Lunan Chemical
  • Evonik
  • Wentong Potassium Salt Group
  • Baoding Runfeng
  • Armand Products
  • Hebei Xinji Chemical Group
  • Shanxi Wencheng Chemical
  • Toagosei Group
  • Shijiazhuang Runhong Technology

    Major Types covered in the Potassium Bicarbonate Market report are:

  • Food Grade
  • Pharmaceutical Grade
  • Industrial Grade

    Major Applications covered in the Potassium Bicarbonate Market report are:

  • Chemical Industry
  • Agriculture
  • Food
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Extinguishing Agent
  • Others

    Scope of Potassium Bicarbonate Market:

  • The technical barriers of potassium bicarbonate are not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In potassium bicarbonate market, there are several relatively larger companies across the globe, such as Shandong Lunan Chemical, Evonik, Wentong Potassium Salt Group, Baoding Runfeng and Armand Products. And their plants mainly distribute in USA, Germany and China.
  • Potassium bicarbonate has a wide range of application in the Chemical Industry, Agriculture, Food, Pharmaceutical Industry and Extinguishing Agent Affected by downstream industries, demand for Potassium bicarbonate is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2023. Potassium bicarbonate industry will usher in a stable growth space.
  • The worldwide market for Potassium Bicarbonate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Potassium Bicarbonate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No. of Potassium Bicarbonate Market Report pages: 117  

