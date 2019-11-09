Potassium Chloride Market by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Countries 2019-2024

Global Potassium Chloride Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Potassium Chloride Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Potassium Chloride industry.

Geographically, Potassium Chloride Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Potassium Chloride including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Potassium Chloride Market Repot:

Nutrien

Uralkali

Mosaic

Belaruskali

Israel Chemicals

QingHai Salt Lake Industry

K+S

SQM

Intrepid Potash

APC

About Potassium Chloride: This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges. The following illustrative figure shows the market research methodology applied in this report. Potassium Chloride Industry report begins with a basic Potassium Chloride market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Potassium Chloride Market Types:

Powder

Crystal

Big Granule Potassium Chloride Market Applications:

Fertilizer Applications

Industrial Applications

Pharmaceutical Applications

Questions Answered in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Potassium Chloride?

Who are the key manufacturers in Potassium Chloride space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Potassium Chloride?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Potassium Chloride market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?

What are the Potassium Chloride opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Potassium Chloride market?

Scope of Report:

Potassium is the third major plant and crop nutrient after nitrogen and phosphorus. Potash is the common name for various mined and manufactured salts that contain potassium. Potassium chloride (KCl) accounts for most of the K used in world agriculture (about 90%). Other widely used K products include potassium sulfate, potassium nitrate, and potassium-magnesium salts.

Potassium bearing minerals are mined from underground ore deposits, salt lakes and brines. Then, the ore must be beneficiated and purified using dry and slurry processes. Guichon Valves can supply custom-made valves suitable for such abrasive slurries.

Another potassium fertilizer is potassium sulfate, which is frequently used for crops where additional chloride from more common KCl fertilizer is undesirable. Potassium sulfate can be extracted from the mineral langbeinite or it can be synthetized by treating potassium chloride with sulfuric acid at high temperature. By adding magnesium salts to potassium sulfate, a granular potassium-magnesium compound fertilizer can also be produced.

The worldwide market for Potassium Chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 13200 million US$ in 2024, from 12600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.