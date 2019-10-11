Potassium Hydroxide Market Key Success Factors and Market Overview Forecast through 2024

Potassium Hydroxide Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Potassium Hydroxide industry.

Potassium hydroxide is a non organic compound, which is usually called as caustic potash. The colorless solid of potassium hydroxideKOH is a prototypical strong base, which can also be found from the sodium hydroxide. It is the largest-volume potassium chemical for non-fertilizer use. Potassium hydroxide (caustic potash) serves a wide range of end use markets. The largest users of potassium hydroxide are the soap and detergent, fertilizer, and chemical industries. Minor uses include the production of molten salts, dyes, pharmaceuticals, and photographic chemicals.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Potassium Hydroxide market report includes following top manufacturers:

OxyChem

UNID

Tessenderlo chemie

Olin Chlor Alkali

Evonik and many more Scope of Potassium Hydroxide Report:

China is one of potassium resource-poor countries. The production of potassium hydroxide is mainly focus on Qinghai Province and Inner Mongolia. For production, the China production of potassium hydroxide will reach 607.5 K MT by the end of year 2015. For demand market of potassium hydroxide, there is also a certain space in the next few years.

Potassium hydroxide, or caustic potash, is used in a wide variety of industrial applications. The major uses are in the production of potassium carbonate, potassium phosphates, liquid fertilizers, and potassium soaps and detergents.

Solid Potassium Hydroxide

Liquid Potassium Hydroxide Potassium Hydroxide Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Chemical Raw Material Potassium

Pharmaceutical Industry

Light Industry

Dye Industry

Denka Industry