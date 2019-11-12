Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Market 2019 – Global Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast to 2024 – Market Reports World

Short Details of Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Market Report – Potassium peroxymonosulfate, also known as MPS or potassium monopersulfate, is widely used as an oxidizing agent. Potassium peroxymonosulfate is present as a component of a triple salt with the molecular formula of 2KHSO5â¢KHSO4â¢K2SO4 and CAS number 70693-62-8.

Global Potassium Peroxymonosulfate market competition by top manufacturers

Chemours(Dupont)

United Initiators

Ansin Chemical

Shangyu Jiehua Chemical

In recent years, only a handful companies in worldwide can produce potassium peroxymonosulfate product, the main market players are DuPont (now Chemours), as well as United Initiators, and Chinese Ansin Chemical. Also include Shangyu Jiehua Chemical just put into production. Global production is relatively stable.

The main raw material is concentrated sulfuric acid; hydrogen peroxide and potassium hydroxide, all of the products are hazardous chemicals, which needs for more investment in safety and environmental protection. This is also the reason for restricting the development of this product, but because of excellent performance, downstream applications have been continuously expanded.

The worldwide market for Potassium Peroxymonosulfate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Potassium Peroxymonosulfate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Powder

Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Granule

Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Tablet By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Electronics

Water Treatment

Laundry Bleach

Wool Shrinkproofing

Pharmaceutical / Chemical Synthesis