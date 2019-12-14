Potassium Phosphite Market Analysis 2019-2024 by Size, Key Manufactures and Growth Trends

About Potassium Phosphite:

Potassium Phosphite is obtained by the neutralization of phosphonic acid and an alkali salt; typically potassium hydroxide (KOH). It is the active ingredient in Alude, Magellan, Vital, Vital Sign, Resyst, and other phosphonate fungicides. Potassium phosphite is also the main ingredient in several phosphite fertilizer products, including K-Phite, Ele-Max Foliar Phosphite, and Nutri Phite P + K.

Potassium Phosphite Market Manufactures:

Van Iperen

PHOENIX ENVIRONMENTAL CARE

Suzhou Coonit Fine Chemical Technology

Luxembourg-Pamol

Plant Food Company

Growth Products

Australian Agricultural Chemicals

Rudong Huayun Chem

Currie Chemical

AGRI Nova

Agrowchem

Plant Food Systems

Potassium Phosphite Market Types:

Liquid

Solid Potassium Phosphite Market Applications:

Fungicide

Fertilize

Potassium Phosphite Market Applications:

Firstly, the potassium phosphite industry concentration is high; there are few manufacturers in the world, and high-end grade products are mainly produced in America and Europe.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. Europe has a long history in potassium phosphite industry and itâs still in unshakable status currently. Van Iperen has become a global leader. In American, the mainly company is PHOENIX ENVIRONMENTAL CARE, Luxembourg-Pamol and Plant Food Company. In China, the manufactures focus in Jiangsu province.

Secondly, North America and Europe are both the major production region and major consumption region.

Thirdly, potassium phosphite is a kind of high-end fertilizer. The cost value is high and there is no large-scale application. Companies can seize their market by improving production technology and reducing production costs.

Fourthly, large companies dominate the high-end market. As the technology level in domestic is low, China has to import from others.

Fifthly, with the improvement of peoples fertilizer requirement, potassium phosphite usage amount will enhance greatly.

The worldwide market for Potassium Phosphite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Potassium Phosphite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.