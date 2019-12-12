Potato Processing Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Global “Potato Processing Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Potato Processing industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Potato Processing market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Potato Processing by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Potato Processing Market Analysis:

The potato is a starchy, tuberous crop from the perennial nightshade Solanum tuberosum. Potato may be applied to both the plant and the edible tuber.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into frozen, chips & snack pellets, dehydrated, and others (canned potato, potato granules, flour, and starch).

Based on application, the market is segmented into snacks, ready-to-cook & prepared meals, and others (food additives in soups, gravies, bakery, and desserts).

The global market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel into foodservice and retail. Potato processing have been gaining importance in the foodservice segment due to the growth of food delivery channels and increase in demand for fast food. Apart from the demand from full-service and quick service restaurants, increase in the number of national and international brands in the hotel industry is expected to drive the demand for potato products in the foodservice industry during the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Potato Processing is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Potato Processing.

Some Major Players of Potato Processing Market Are:

Lamb Weston Holdings

Mccain Foods

The Kraft Heinz

Aviko

J.R. Simplot

Idahoan Foods

Farm Frites International

Agristo

Potato Processing Market Segmentation by Types:

Frozen

Chips & Snack Pellets

Dehydrated

Other

Potato Processing Market Segmentation by Applications:

Foodservices

Retails

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

