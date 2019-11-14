Potato Protein Market 2019 Size (Volume and Value) And Growth Shared in Latest Research Like ndustry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts –2024

The “Potato Protein Market” 2019 Research Report provides a pro and a thorough study on the current condition of Potato Protein Industry. Market report passes on a first Survey of the Market including its definition, software and innovation. In addition, The Industry report investigates the Major Market players in detail.

Potato protein is the dry coproduct of the manufacture of potato starch, obtained during the separation of starch. It principally consists of potato protein. Its high digestibility and well-balanced amino acid pattern makes it very suitable for feed applications.

At present, the production of potato protein is distributed in Europe, such as Netherlands, French, Denmark and Finland. Europe is the largest production country of potato protein in the world in the past five years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Europe market will take up about 75% in the global production in 2016. But we believe that China and India will become the strongest growth of this market in the world in the future because of the fertile resources and huge demand, when they breach the technical bulwark and develop the market chain.

The global production and capacity of potato protein was fluctuant in a small range from the past five years; the capacity is from about 48500 MT in 2012 to 56800 MT in 2016 while the production is from 21035 MT to 25064 MT. It is expected that it will increase in future. In the world, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Europe, such as Avebe, Tereos, Roquette and AKV Langholt AMBA.

The Global potato protein market would growth with CAGR of 2.06% from 2017 to 2022 in terms of value. The annual consumption amount of potato protein would reach to 33.5 K MT in 2022.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Potato Protein is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 88 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Potato Protein in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

