Potentiometer Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

Global “Potentiometer Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Potentiometer market size.

About Potentiometer:

There are three types of potentiometers that are used commonly: wire wound, carbon film and Plastic Film potentiometers. All these have been described below:1) Wire wound potentiometers: This potentiometer comprises of several rounds of wire wound around the shaft of the non-conducting material. The turns of the coil are bonded together by an adhesive. In this case the slider, connected to the body whose displacement is to be measured, moves on the potentiometer track and it makes contacts with successive turns of the coil. In this case the wire between the two successive turns is not covered by the slider, which limits the resolution of the wire wound potentiometers. However, the larger the number of turns of the coil, more is the resolution of the coil. The resolution is measured as the reciprocal of the number of turns of the coil. This devise has low noise and is mechanically rough and tough.2) Carbon film potentiometers: The carbon film potentiometers are formed by depositing carbon composition ink on an insulating body, which in most of the cases is phenolic resin. This is one of the most commonly used materials for the pots that is quite cheap and has resolution better than the wire wound potentiometers. They have reasonable life and tolerable noise levels.3) Plastic Film pots: These pots comprise of the specially impregnated plastic material having resistance characteristics that are controlled properly. These can be used for rotary as well as translational slider movements. They have very good life, resolution better than the wire wound pots, and low noise.In carbon film and the Plastic Film pots the resolution is limited by the grain size of the particles, hence their accuracy is very high. Their resolution can be as high as 10 rest to -4 and is usually limited only by the spring connected between the slider and the body whose motion is to be measured.

Top Key Players of Potentiometer Market:

TOCOS

ALPS

ABB

Siemens

Panasonic

Song Huei

BOURNS

CTS Corporation

NOBLE

TT Electronics

Taiwan Alpha Electronic.

Major Types covered in the Potentiometer Market report are:

Carbon Film

Plastic Film

Major Applications covered in the Potentiometer Market report are:

Home Appliances

Communication Products

Instrumentation

Automotive Products

Others Scope of Potentiometer Market:

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Japan, U.S.A. and Western European. The manufacturers in Japan have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as ALPS, Panasonic and NOBLE have relative higher level of productâs quality. As to U.S.A., TOCOS has become as a global leader. In Europe, ABB and Siemens lead the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Taiwan and Guangdong, Zhejiang province.

There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as ALPS whose plant is located in Guangdong province.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The China takes the market share of 29.9%, followed by U.S.A. with 16.17%. While the products in U.S. market are higher-end. U.S. consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 4.3%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Potentiometer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 3530 million US$ in 2024, from 3030 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.