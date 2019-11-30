Potentiometer Market 2019 | Manufactures, Types, Applications and Growth Forecast to 2024

Potentiometer Market Manufactures:

TOCOS

ALPS

ABB

Siemens

Panasonic

Song Huei

BOURNS

CTS Corporation

NOBLE

TT Electronics

Taiwan Alpha Electronic.

Potentiometer Market Types:

Carbon Film

Plastic Film

Wirewound Potentiometer Market Applications:

Home Appliances

Communication Products

Instrumentation

Automotive Products

Others Scope of Reports:

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Japan, U.S.A. and Western European. The manufacturers in Japan have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as ALPS, Panasonic and NOBLE have relative higher level of productâs quality. As to U.S.A., TOCOS has become as a global leader. In Europe, ABB and Siemens lead the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Taiwan and Guangdong, Zhejiang province.

There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as ALPS whose plant is located in Guangdong province.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The China takes the market share of 29.9%, followed by U.S.A. with 16.17%. While the products in U.S. market are higher-end. U.S. consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 4.3%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Potentiometer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 3530 million US$ in 2024, from 3030 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.