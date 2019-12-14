Potentiometers Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global "Potentiometers Market" report 2020 focuses on the Potentiometers industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications.

About Potentiometers Market:

A potentiometer is a three-terminal resistor with a sliding or rotating contact that forms an adjustable voltage divider. If only two terminals are used, one end and the wiper, it acts as a variable resistor or rheostat. The measuring instrument called a potentiometer is essentially a voltage divider used for measuring electric potential (voltage); the component is an implementation of the same principle, hence its name. Potentiometers are commonly used to control electrical devices such as volume controls on audio equipment. Potentiometers operated by a mechanism can be used as position transducers, for example, in a joystick. Potentiometers are rarely used to directly control significant power (more than a watt), since the power dissipated in the potentiometer would be comparable to the power in the controlled load.

The major factor that drives the growth of the potentiometer is its accuracy to measure the potential difference between any two given points in a circuits. Other parameters that boosts the growth of the potentiometer market are temperature stability, long operational life, and improved linearity. One of the restraining factor that restricts the growth of the global potentiometer market is the noise generated in the potentiometer. When the wiper moves along the linear or rotary path, the resistive element creates a noise called as fader scratch. Also the friction between the resistive element and the potentiometer causes the inertia. This inertia prevents the potentiometer being used as rotary sensor in some sensitive applications. However, the increasing demand by the users for the potentiometers in various electronic appliances such as computer and audio equipment, will enable the manufacturers to develop and design the technology in the existing potentiometer thereby helping to grow the global potentiometer market. The area wise division of the international market of the Potentiometers can be done like Asian industry of Potentiometer, North American industry of Potentiometer, and European industry of Potentiometers. The prominent nations are the U.S., Germany, Japan, and China.

The global Potentiometers market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report represents overall Potentiometers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Potentiometers Market Covers Following Key Players:

Analog Devices

BI Technologies

NTE Electronics

Bourns

TT Electronics

Vishay

Honeywell

BEI Sensors

Precision Electronics

Haffmann+Krippner

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Potentiometers in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Potentiometers Market by Types:

Linear Potentiometers

Rotary Potentiometers

Potentiometers Market by Applications:

Audio Equipment

Computers

Televisions

Measuring Devices

Tuners & Calibrators

