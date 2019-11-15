 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Povidone-iodine Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Povidone-iodine Market” by analysing various key segments of this Povidone-iodine market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Povidone-iodine market competitors.

Regions covered in the Povidone-iodine Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Povidone-iodine Market: 

The global Povidone-iodine market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Povidone-iodine market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Key Manufacturers in Povidone-iodine Market:

  • Aplicare
  • Inc
  • Lasa Supergenerics
  • Glide Chem
  • Zen Chemicals
  • Adani Pharmachem
  • Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals
  • Nanhang Industrial
  • Sunflower
  • Zhongwei
  • Huaan Chemical

    Povidone-iodine Market by Applications:

  • Skin Sterilization
  • Infection Prevention
  • Instrument Sterilization
  • Food Industry
  • Breeding Industry

    Povidone-iodine Market by Types:

  • Pharmaceutical Grade PVP-I
  • Industrial Grade PVP-I

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

