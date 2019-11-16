Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market by Countries TYPE and Applications Methodology and Business Overview Forecast to 2024

Global “Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market” report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.

Povidone-Iodine is a stable chemical complex of Polyvinylpyrrolidone (Povidone, PVP) and elemental Iodine (I). It contains from 9.0% to 12.0% available iodine.PVP-I is a broad spectrum antiseptic for topical application. It is used in first aid for minor cuts, grazes, burns, abrasions and blisters. PVP-I has broad applications in medicine as a surgical scrub; for pre- and post-operative skin cleansing; for the treatment and prevention of infections in wounds, ulcers, cuts and burns; for the treatment of infections in decubitus ulcers and stasis ulcers; in gynecology for vaginitis associated with candidal, trichomonal or mixed infections.PVP-I can be formulated at concentrations of 5â12% in solution, spray, surgical scrub, ointment, and swab dosage forms.

Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:

Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Type Segment Analysis:

Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Major Key Contents Covered in Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market:

Introduction of Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) with development and status.

Manufacturing Technology of Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) with analysis and trends.

Analysis of Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information and Contact Information.

Analysis of Global and Chinese Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit

Analysis Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption and Import and Export.

Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.

2018-2024 Market Forecast of Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.

Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?

Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.

The Scope of the Report:

After several months of survey and research, research group obtains the following conclusions:

Povidone Iodine was discovered in 1955 at the Industrial Toxicology Laboratories in Philadelphia by H. A. Shelanski and M. V. Shelanski. PVP-I is a broad spectrum antiseptic for topical application. It is used in first aid for minor cuts, grazes, burns, abrasions and blisters. PVP-I has broad applications in medicine as a surgical scrub; for pre- and post-operative skin cleansing; for the treatment and prevention of infections in wounds, ulcers, cuts and burns; for the treatment of infections in decubitus ulcers and stasis ulcers; in gynecology for vaginitis associated with candidal, trichomonal or mixed infections.

Since the technical barrier is low, the industry competition is strong. There were many Indian enterprises entering into the industry in the past years. Since the materials are cheaper than the other regions of the world, the price of PVP-I is lower than the other countriesâ. But the Indian enterprisesâ PVP-I production quality is not high.

The worldwide market for Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 180 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Table and Figures Covered in This Report:

Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (20214-2024)

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (20214-2018)

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (20214-2018)

Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Forecast (2018-2024)

Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources and Disclaimer.

Finally, the Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Market Sales.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

————————————————————

3 Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) by Country

5.1 North America Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

8 South America Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) by Country

8.1 South America Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

11 Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

