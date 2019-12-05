 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Powder-based Coating Additives Market Analysis and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, its Application and Types

By Joann Wilson on December 5, 2019

Powder-based Coating Additives

Powder-based Coating Additives Market report 2019 to 2023 delivers the latest industry data and business future trends, letting you to recognize the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The Powder-based Coating Additives report lists the top competitors and delivers the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key aspects influencing the market. The Powder-based Coating Additives market has been segmented on the basis of manufacturing process, application, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of the manufacturing process, the Powder-based Coating Additives market was led by growth process as it is the widely adopted process by the manufacturer.

About Powder-based Coating Additives: Powder-based Coating Additives are designed to improve properties such as prevention of discoloration during powder coating resin synthesis and curing, ease of spraying the powder onto the substrate, enhanced durability of the coating during service life through light stabilization, and improved corrosion resistance. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Powder-based Coating Additives Report by Material, Application, and Geography â Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the worldâs major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The Powder-based Coating Additives report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players:

  • Estron Chemical lnc.
  • Ashland Inc.
  • DuPont
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • DOW Chemical Company
  • ICL Advanced Additives
  • Longhai Chemical Corporation
  • Nantong Advance Chemicals
  • SABIC
  • BYK-Chemie
  • AkzoNobel N.V.
  • Arkema
  • Evonik Industries
  • BASF
  • Synthron … and more.

    Powder-based Coating Additives Market Regional Analysis:

    North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

    The end users/applications and product categories analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

  • Antioxidant Additive
  • Tribo-Charging Additives
  • Free flow Additive
  • UV absorber Additive

    On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Powder-based Coating Additives for each application, including-

  • Architectural
  • Automotive
  • Wood & Furniture
  • Industrial

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Powder-based Coating Additives: – History Year: 2014-2018; Base Year: 2018; Estimated Year: 2019; Forecast Year 2019 to 2023.

    The main objectives of Powder-based Coating Additives report are to analyse and research the global Powder-based Coating Additives capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast; To focus on the key Powder-based Coating Additives manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years; To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and so on.

