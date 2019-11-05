Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Market 2019-2024 Exclusive Analysis by Size, Types, Applications, CAGR, Focusing On Leading Players

About Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing

Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing are parts made from powdered metal via powder metallurgy (PM). Powder metallurgy refers to processes by which materials or components are made from metal powders. PM processes can avoid, or greatly reduce, the need to use metal removal processes, thereby drastically reducing yield losses in manufacture and often resulting in lower costs. Powder metallurgy is also used to make unique materials impossible to melt or form in other ways.

Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Market Key Players:

GKN

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Hitachi Chemical

Fine Sinter

Miba AG

Porite

PMG Holding

AAM

Hoganas AB

AMETEK Specialty Metal Products

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Burgess-Norton

Carpenter Technology

Diamet

Dongmu

Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy

Ferrous Metals

Non-ferrous Metals Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Market Applications:

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical

Industrial

Electrical & Electronics

