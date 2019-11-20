Power-assisted Wheelchairs Market 2019 Analysis and In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts To 2025

Global “Power-assisted Wheelchairs Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Power-assisted Wheelchairs market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Power-assisted Wheelchairs industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Power-assisted Wheelchairs Market:

Golden Technologies

Drive Medical

Invacare Corp

Hoveround Corp

Heartway

21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc.

Pride Mobility Products Corp

EZ Lite Cruiser

Merits Health Products

Inc.

A Power-assisted Wheelchair can be used by someone who hasnt got the dexterity or mobility, perhaps, to drive a mobility scooter due to arm, hand, shoulder or more general disabling conditions, and do not have the leg strength to propel a manual chair with their feet.The global Power-assisted Wheelchairs market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025. Power-assisted Wheelchairs Market by Applications:

Home Use

Hospital

Other Power-assisted Wheelchairs Market by Types:

Centre Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

