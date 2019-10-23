Power Cords Market by Size, Sales, Price and Type (2019-2024)

Global “Power Cords Market” report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024. In this bit, the experts have offered essential figures which relates to the production and consumption forecast for the major regions that the market is categorized into, production forecast by type, and consumption forecast by application.

About Power Cords

Power cords are detachable means of supplying electricity from a main power source to electrical equipment or appliances. Power cords consist of a flexible cord with electrical plugs at each end, one male and one female. The female plug connects to the appliance or electrical equipment. The male plug connects the electrical receptacle, electrical outlet or power supply.

Power Cords Market Key Players:

Volex

Longwell

Electri-Cord

Feller

Quail Electronics

HL TECHNOLOGY

Hongchang Electronics

Americord

CHING CHENG

Prime Wire & Cable

AURICH

I-SHENG

Queenpuo

CEP

Yunhuan Electronics

Coleman Cable

HUASHENG ELECTRICAL

StayOnline

Yung Li

MEGA

ShangYu Jintao

Kord King

GoGreen Power

Tripplite

QIAOPU

Weitien

Ningbo Chenglong Global Power Cords market is a growing market into the different sector at present years. The Power Cords has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. With thorough market segment in terms of different Countries, this report divides the market into a few key countries, with sales (consumption), revenue, market share, and growth rate of the market in these countries over the forecast period 2019-2024. Power Cords Market Types:

PVC & Rubber Materials

Halogen-free Materials Power Cords Applications:

Household appliances

Computers and consumer electronics

Medical Devices