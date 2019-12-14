 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Power Cords Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Power Cords

GlobalPower Cords Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Power Cords Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Power Cords Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Power Cords globally.

About Power Cords:

Power cords are detachable means of supplying electricity from a main power source to electrical equipment or appliances. Power cords consist of a flexible cord with electrical plugs at each end, one male and one female. The female plug connects to the appliance or electrical equipment. The male plug connects the electrical receptacle, electrical outlet or power supply.

Power Cords Market Manufactures:

  • Volex
  • Longwell
  • Electri-Cord
  • Feller
  • Quail Electronics
  • HL TECHNOLOGY
  • Hongchang Electronics
  • Americord
  • CHING CHENG
  • Prime Wire & Cable
  • AURICH
  • I-SHENG
  • Queenpuo
  • CEP
  • Yunhuan Electronics
  • Coleman Cable
  • HUASHENG ELECTRICAL
  • StayOnline
  • Yung Li
  • MEGA
  • ShangYu Jintao
  • Kord King
  • GoGreen Power
  • Tripplite
  • QIAOPU
  • Weitien
  • Ningbo Chenglong

    Power Cords Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Power Cords Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Power Cords Market Types:

  • PVC & Rubber Materials
  • Halogen-free Materials

    Power Cords Market Applications:

  • Household appliances
  • Computers and consumer electronics
  • Medical Devices
  • Other Industrial Products

    The Report provides in depth research of the Power Cords Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Power Cords Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Power Cords Market Report:

  • There are a vast number of producers all vying for market share and trying to take market share from each other. For the North American power cords industry, the major competition comes from the Asia-Pacific region, especially from China, Taiwan and Vietnam, etc. The cheaper labor in these countries makes the power cord production cost decrease. With globalization came lower trade barriers and therefore low cost power cords flooded the developed countriesâ power cords market making the local power cord industry struggle to survive.
  • The competition in the power cords industry is intense. There are thousands of manufacturers in this industry. The global market is decentralized. Major manufacturers include Volex, Longwell, Electri-Cord, Feller. Other competitors are Quail Electronics, HL TECHNOLOGY, Hongchang Electronics, Americord, CHING CHENG, Prime Wire & Cable, etc. The competition status wouldnât change in the short term. The growth of Power Cords industry depend on the growth of household appliances, computers and consumer electronics.
  • The worldwide market for Power Cords is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Power Cords in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Power Cords product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Power Cords, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Power Cords in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Power Cords competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Power Cords breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Power Cords market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power Cords sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 137

    1 Power Cords Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Power Cords by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Power Cords Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Power Cords Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Power Cords Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Power Cords Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Power Cords Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Power Cords Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Power Cords Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Power Cords Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

