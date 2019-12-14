Power Cords Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

About Power Cords:

Power cords are detachable means of supplying electricity from a main power source to electrical equipment or appliances. Power cords consist of a flexible cord with electrical plugs at each end, one male and one female. The female plug connects to the appliance or electrical equipment. The male plug connects the electrical receptacle, electrical outlet or power supply.

Power Cords Market Manufactures:

Volex

Longwell

Electri-Cord

Feller

Quail Electronics

HL TECHNOLOGY

Hongchang Electronics

Americord

CHING CHENG

Prime Wire & Cable

AURICH

I-SHENG

Queenpuo

CEP

Yunhuan Electronics

Coleman Cable

HUASHENG ELECTRICAL

StayOnline

Yung Li

MEGA

ShangYu Jintao

Kord King

GoGreen Power

Tripplite

QIAOPU

Weitien

Power Cords Market Types:

PVC & Rubber Materials

Halogen-free Materials Power Cords Market Applications:

Household appliances

Computers and consumer electronics

Medical Devices

Other Industrial Products

There are a vast number of producers all vying for market share and trying to take market share from each other. For the North American power cords industry, the major competition comes from the Asia-Pacific region, especially from China, Taiwan and Vietnam, etc. The cheaper labor in these countries makes the power cord production cost decrease. With globalization came lower trade barriers and therefore low cost power cords flooded the developed countriesâ power cords market making the local power cord industry struggle to survive.

The competition in the power cords industry is intense. There are thousands of manufacturers in this industry. The global market is decentralized. Major manufacturers include Volex, Longwell, Electri-Cord, Feller. Other competitors are Quail Electronics, HL TECHNOLOGY, Hongchang Electronics, Americord, CHING CHENG, Prime Wire & Cable, etc. The competition status wouldnât change in the short term. The growth of Power Cords industry depend on the growth of household appliances, computers and consumer electronics.

The worldwide market for Power Cords is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.