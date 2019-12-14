Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market 2019 Research Analysis, Applications, Demands and Growth Forecast Report to 2024

Global “Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Power Distribution Units (PDU) market size.

About Power Distribution Units (PDU):

This report studies the Power Distribution Units (PDU) market. A power distribution unit (PDU) or mains distribution unit (MDU) is a device fitted with multiple outputs designed to distribute electric power, especially to racks of computers and networking equipment located within a data center. Data centers face challenges in power protection and management solutions. This is why many data centers rely on PDU monitoring to improve efficiency, uptime, and growth.

Top Key Players of Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market:

APC

ABB

Cisco

Eaton

Emerson

Raritan

CIS Global

Leviton

Server Technology

Cyber Power Systems

Geist

HPE

Tripp Lite

Hpxin

Delta Power Solutions

Fujitsu

GE Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14113032 Major Types covered in the Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market report are:

Basic PDU

Metering PDU

Monitoring PDU

Switch PDU

Others Major Applications covered in the Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market report are:

Telecommunications and IT

Finance and Insurance

Energy

Medical Insurance

Other Scope of Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market:

Power Distribution Unit (PDU) downstream is wide and recently Power Distribution Unit (PDU) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Telecommunications and IT, Finance and Insurance, Energy and Medical Insurance. Globally, the Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Telecommunications and IT. Telecommunications and IT accounts for nearly 63.06% of total downstream consumption of Power Distribution Unit (PDU) in global.

Power Distribution Unit (PDU) can be mainly divided into Metering PDU, Basic PDU, Monitoring PDU, Switch PDU and Others which Metering PDU captures about 22.99% of Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of Power Distribution Unit (PDU).

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Power Distribution Unit (PDU) consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2025 the consumption of Power Distribution Unit (PDU) is estimated to be 3199.7 K Units. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Power Distribution Units (PDU) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 75 million US$ in 2024, from 57 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Power Distribution Units (PDU) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.