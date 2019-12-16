Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

To control the flow of energy, the switching electronic circuits are used. These switching electronic circuits are called power electronics. Power electronics are also considered for the conversion of electric power. Such conversions are performed by semiconductor devices like diodes, transistors and thyristors etc. Power electronics devices have several advantages including optimum forward and reverse backing capabilities, simplified circuits, compact designs etc. Moreover, power electronics find its applications in connection of renewable energy resources to power grids, transportation in electric trains, motor drives and lighting. The major use of power electronics devices is heat sinking as well as soft starting of equipment deploying power electronic devices. This report only covers electric vehicles segment.

nfineon Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

SEMIKRON

ON Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics

Vishay Intertechnology

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

Stmicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Microsemi Corporation

Power IC

Power Module

Power Discrete Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market Applications:

HEV

EV

The Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles industry is relatively concentrated, and high-end products mainly come from Europe and Japan.

The global Revenue of Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles is about 3900 M USD, the biggest production regions is in Europe, China is the largest production growth rate region; The largest consumption region is also the Europe, China has largest consumption growth rate.

From the initial, the R & D costs is very high, so the gross margin is minus, in a very long period of time, they are in a loss of state, the price is very high than the similar performance, the average price depends on the product type structure;

The worldwide market for Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 5650 million US$ in 2024, from 4110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.