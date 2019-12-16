 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles

GlobalPower Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles globally.

About Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles:

To control the flow of energy, the switching electronic circuits are used. These switching electronic circuits are called power electronics. Power electronics are also considered for the conversion of electric power. Such conversions are performed by semiconductor devices like diodes, transistors and thyristors etc. Power electronics devices have several advantages including optimum forward and reverse backing capabilities, simplified circuits, compact designs etc. Moreover, power electronics find its applications in connection of renewable energy resources to power grids, transportation in electric trains, motor drives and lighting. The major use of power electronics devices is heat sinking as well as soft starting of equipment deploying power electronic devices. This report only covers electric vehicles segment.

Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market Manufactures:

  • nfineon Technologies
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Fuji Electric
  • SEMIKRON
  • ON Semiconductor
  • Renesas Electronics
  • Vishay Intertechnology
  • Texas Instruments
  • Toshiba
  • Stmicroelectronics
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Microsemi Corporation

    Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market Types:

  • Power IC
  • Power Module
  • Power Discrete

    Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market Applications:

  • HEV
  • EV
  • PHEV

    The Report provides in depth research of the Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market Report:

  • The Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles industry is relatively concentrated, and high-end products mainly come from Europe and Japan.
  • The global Revenue of Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles is about 3900 M USD, the biggest production regions is in Europe, China is the largest production growth rate region; The largest consumption region is also the Europe, China has largest consumption growth rate.
  • From the initial, the R & D costs is very high, so the gross margin is minus, in a very long period of time, they are in a loss of state, the price is very high than the similar performance, the average price depends on the product type structure;
  • The worldwide market for Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 5650 million US$ in 2024, from 4110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 115

    1 Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

