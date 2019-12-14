Power Inverter Market 2019 Overview, Power Inverter Market by Type, by Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2024

Global “Power Inverter Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Power Inverter market size.

About Power Inverter:

A power inverter, or inverter, is an electronic device or circuitry that changes direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC). This Report is aimed at the portable power inverter market.

Top Key Players of Power Inverter Market:

Bestek

NFA

Cobra

Kisae Technology

Rally

Energizer

Duracell

Meind

Stanley

Exeltech

Cotek

Samlex

Power Bright

Go Power

Wagan Tech

Magnum Energy

WEHO

12V

24V

48V

48V and above Major Applications covered in the Power Inverter Market report are:

Car Appliances

Outdoor Application

Others Scope of Power Inverter Market:

The Power Inverter consumption volume was 3129.4 K Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 3347.8 K Units in 2017 and 4681.9 K Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.94% from 2017 to 2022. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (33.77%) in 2016, followed by the Europe and China.

At present, the manufactures of Power Inverter are concentrated in North America, Europe, China and Asia(excluding China). China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 56% production share in 2016. The global leading players in this market are Bestek, NFA, Cobra, Kisae Technology, Rally, etc

The Power Inverter are mainly used by Car Appliances and Outdoor Application. The dominated application of Power Inverter is Car Appliances.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective, and convenient products, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Power Inverter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.