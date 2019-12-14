 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Power Inverter Market 2019 Overview, Power Inverter Market by Type, by Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Power Inverter

GlobalPower Inverter Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Power Inverter market size.

About Power Inverter:

A power inverter, or inverter, is an electronic device or circuitry that changes direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC). This Report is aimed at the portable power inverter market.

Top Key Players of Power Inverter Market:

  • Bestek
  • NFA
  • Cobra
  • Kisae Technology
  • Rally
  • Energizer
  • Duracell
  • Meind
  • Stanley
  • Exeltech
  • Cotek
  • Samlex
  • Power Bright
  • Go Power
  • Wagan Tech
  • Magnum Energy
  • WEHO
  • Erayak

    Major Types covered in the Power Inverter Market report are:

  • 12V
  • 24V
  • 48V
  • 48V and above

    Major Applications covered in the Power Inverter Market report are:

  • Car Appliances
  • Outdoor Application
  • Others

    Scope of Power Inverter Market:

  • The Power Inverter consumption volume was 3129.4 K Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 3347.8 K Units in 2017 and 4681.9 K Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.94% from 2017 to 2022. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (33.77%) in 2016, followed by the Europe and China.
  • At present, the manufactures of Power Inverter are concentrated in North America, Europe, China and Asia(excluding China). China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 56% production share in 2016. The global leading players in this market are Bestek, NFA, Cobra, Kisae Technology, Rally, etc
  • The Power Inverter are mainly used by Car Appliances and Outdoor Application. The dominated application of Power Inverter is Car Appliances.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective, and convenient products, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.
  • The worldwide market for Power Inverter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Power Inverter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Power Inverter product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Power Inverter, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Power Inverter in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Power Inverter competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Power Inverter breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Power Inverter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power Inverter sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Power Inverter Market Report pages: 138

    1 Power Inverter Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Power Inverter by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Power Inverter Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Power Inverter Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Power Inverter Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Power Inverter Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Power Inverter Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Power Inverter Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Power Inverter Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Power Inverter Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

