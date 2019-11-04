 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market 2019-2024 | Size, Value, Status and Forecast (2019-2024)

By Joann Wilson on November 4, 2019

Power

Global “Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

 About Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC)

Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC) are used to manage power requirements and to support voltage scaling and power delivery sequencing in power electronic devices. They are the key components in any electronic device with a power supply, battery, or power cord and they optimize power usage.

Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Key Players:

  • Qualcomm
  • TI
  • Dialog
  • ON Semi
  • NXP
  • Infineon
  • Renesas
  • STMicroelectronics
  • MediaTek Inc.
  • Analog Devices
  • Toshiba
  • Maxim
  • ROHM
  • Microchip
  • Skyworks

    Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Types:

  • Voltage Regulators
  • Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs
  • Battery Management ICs
  • Others

    Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Industrial & Healthcare
  • Telecom & Networking
  • Others

    Major Highlights of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market report:

    Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC), Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation.

    Scope of Report:

  • Qualcomm, Dialog and TI captured the top three revenue share spots in the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market in 2017. Qualcomm dominated with 22.92% revenue share, followed by Dialog with 5.14% revenue share and TI with 6.10% revenue share in 2017.
  • Power management IC are high-precision products, this industry need a long product development cycle, design requirements, capital investment, complex technology process, with a higher threshold. Therefore, it formed a high degree concentration, monopolized by large semiconductor manufacturers.
  • The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on a certain geography.
  • The worldwide market for Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 22100 million US$ in 2024, from 16200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 136

    Further in the report, the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market is examined for price, cost and gross. These three points are analysed for types, companies and regions. In continuation with this data sale price is for various types, applications and region is also included. The Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) industry consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

    Finally, Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. Additionally, it Presents new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

    1 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

