Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market 2019-2024 | Size, Value, Status and Forecast (2019-2024)

Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC) are used to manage power requirements and to support voltage scaling and power delivery sequencing in power electronic devices. They are the key components in any electronic device with a power supply, battery, or power cord and they optimize power usage.

Qualcomm

TI

Dialog

ON Semi

NXP

Infineon

Renesas

STMicroelectronics

MediaTek Inc.

Analog Devices

Toshiba

Maxim

ROHM

Microchip

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Types:

Voltage Regulators

Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs

Battery Management ICs

Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Applications:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial & Healthcare

Telecom & Networking

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14027229

Qualcomm, Dialog and TI captured the top three revenue share spots in the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market in 2017. Qualcomm dominated with 22.92% revenue share, followed by Dialog with 5.14% revenue share and TI with 6.10% revenue share in 2017.

Power management IC are high-precision products, this industry need a long product development cycle, design requirements, capital investment, complex technology process, with a higher threshold. Therefore, it formed a high degree concentration, monopolized by large semiconductor manufacturers.

The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on a certain geography.

The worldwide market for Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 22100 million US$ in 2024, from 16200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.