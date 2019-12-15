Power Rental Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

About Power Rental:

The power rental market is defined as the revenue earned either by renting a temporary power plant or generators. Power is generated by burning fossil fuels such coal, oil, and gas to generate steam that drives large turbines to produce electricity. Power rental is defined as plant hire providing flexibility, reliability, speed, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, power on rent delivers complete operating power packages and delivers scalable components within large power station installations to various industrial applications.

Power Rental Market Manufactures:

Aggreko

Caterpillar

Power Electrics

Generator Power

Atlas Copco

Speedy Hire

HSS

Ashtead Group

Diesel Generators

Gas Generators

Others Power Rental Market Applications:

Government & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Events

Construction

Industrial

Geography-wise, the global power rental market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). In 2012, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market collectively held more than 31% of the overall power rental market. Saudi Arabia in the MEA power rental market is expected to demonstrate high growth in the coming years. The expanding infrastructure, rising construction activities, and the high demand for electricity in remote areas are together driving the Saudi Arabia power rental market. Generators are either used for prime or standby purposes in Saudi Arabia and are completely dependent on grid connectivity.In the same year, the Asia Pacific power rental market held a share of 19% in the global market. The Asia Pacific power rental market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecasting horizon. The rising industrialization and urbanization in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the demand for power rental in this region.

The worldwide market for Power Rental is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Power Rental in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.