Power Tools Market 2019 :Size, Share, Company Profiles and Key Figures, Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers, Forecast to 2024

A power tool is a tool that is actuated by an additional power source and mechanism other than the solely manual labor used with hand tools. The most common types of power tools use electric motors. Internal combustion engines and compressed air are also commonly used. Other power sources include steam engines, direct burning of fuels and propellants, or even natural power sources like wind or moving water. Tools directly driven by animal power are not generally considered power tools.

A power tool is a tool that is actuated by an additional power source and mechanism other than the solely manual labor used with hand tools. The most common types of power tools use electric motors. Internal combustion engines and compressed air are also commonly used. Other power sources include steam engines, direct burning of fuels and propellants, or even natural power sources like wind or moving water. Tools directly driven by animal power are not generally considered power tools.

Top Manufacturers:

Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt)

Bosch

TTI

Makita

Hitachi Koki

Hilti

Metabo

Snap-on

DEVON (Chevron Group)

Festool

Apex Tool Group

Dongcheng

C. & E. Fein

Zhejiang Crown

Positec Group

Jiangsu Jinding

KEN



Power Tools Market Type Segment Analysis:

Electric power tool

Pneumatic power tool

Hydraulic and other power tool Application Segment Analysis:

Residential Applications

Construction Field

Industry Field

Gardening Field