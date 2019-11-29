Powered Surgical Handpieces Market 2019: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

Global “Powered Surgical Handpieces Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Powered Surgical Handpieces:

The Powered Surgical Handpieces is an instrument that uses air or electricity to generate a rotary cutting motion, similar to how a drill operates. The Powered Surgical Handpieces offer power and performance for spine, cranial, ENT, orthopaedic, and other surgical procedures.

Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Manufactures:

tryker

Johnson & Johnson

B. Braun

Medtronic

Conmed

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

De Soutter Medical

Major Classification:

Electric-powered

Battery-powered

Pneumatic-powered Major Applications:

Orthopedic

ENT

Cardiothoracic

Neurology

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The global average price of Powered Surgical Handpieces is in the decreasing trend, from 1107 USD/Unit in 2012 to 1050 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Powered Surgical Handpieces includes Electric-powered, Battery-powered and Pneumatic-powered, the proportion of Electric-powered in 2016 is about 51%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Powered Surgical Handpieces is widely used in Orthopedic, ENT, Cardiothoracic, Neurology and other procedures. The most proportion of Powered Surgical Handpieces is in Cardiothoracic, and the proportion in 2016 is 37.25%. The trend of Cardiothoracic is decreasing.

The worldwide market for Powered Surgical Handpieces is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 2150 million US$ in 2024, from 1790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.