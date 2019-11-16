Powertrain Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Demand, Top Players, Industry Size, Future Growth By 2024 : Market Reports World

The “Powertrain Market” place was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors. Powertrain market from a perspective standpoint, the industry report concentrates on several levels of analyses, industry analysis, market rank analysis, and business profiles, which together comprise and share basic opinions on the competitive landscape, higher growth regions, and states in addition to their respective regulatory policies, Types, Applications and chances in the industry.

Short Details of Powertrain Market Report – Powertrain Testing is undergoing radical change, driven by the challenges that global society faces today. The need for reduced dependence on fossil fuels and improved carbon footprints is driving advances in the technologies used in all vehicles. This in turn has a direct impact on approaches to testing of powertrain components and systems.

Global Powertrain market competition by top manufacturers

AKKA Technologies

Ricardo

FEV

ThyssenKrupp

Horiba

Applus+ IDIADA

Intertek

IAV

MAE

A&D

IBAG

Atesteo

FAKT

CSA Group

KST

CRITT M2A



The Scope of the Report:

There are three major areas of powertrain test: Hardware-in-the-loop and Component cells test sub-systems of the Powertrain and normally include simulation of other components that are absent from the test. These are generally focused on the development of hardware systems such as engine/prime-mover/transmission control systems.

Full-Powertrain cells provide a test of the full Powertrain solution, often in combination with a Robot Driver and real-world simulation tools.

In-Vehicle tests allow the full powertrain to be tested in the vehicle, normally with a Robot Driver and again will often use real-world simulation technologies.

The worldwide market for Powertrain is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 2530 million US$ in 2024, from 2440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Powertrain in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Engine Test

Gearbox Test

Turbocharger Test

Powertrain Final Tests

Other By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive Powertrain Components Manufacturers

Automotive Manufacturers