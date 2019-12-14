Powertrain Testing Market 2019 Overview, Powertrain Testing Market by Type, by Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2024

Global “Powertrain Testing Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Powertrain Testing market size.

About Powertrain Testing:

Powertrain Testing is undergoing radical change, driven by the challenges that global society faces today. The need for reduced dependence on fossil fuels and improved carbon footprints is driving advances in the technologies used in all vehicles. This in turn has a direct impact on approaches to testing of powertrain components and systems.There are three major areas of powertrain test: Hardware-in-the-loop and Component cells test sub-systems of the Powertrain and normally include simulation of other components that are absent from the test. These are generally focused on the development of hardware systems such as engine/prime-mover/transmission control systems.Full-Powertrain cells provide a test of the full Powertrain solution, often in combination with a Robot Driver and real-world simulation tools.In-Vehicle tests allow the full powertrain to be tested in the vehicle, normally with a Robot Driver and again will often use real-world simulation technologies.

Top Key Players of Powertrain Testing Market:

KKA Technologies

Ricardo

FEV

ThyssenKrupp

Horiba

Atesteo

Applus+ IDIADA

Intertek

IAV

MAE

A&D

IBAG

IFP

FAKT

CSA Group

KST

CRITT M2A

Major Types covered in the Powertrain Testing Market report are:

Engine Test

Gearbox Test

Turbocharger Test

Powertrain Final Test Major Applications covered in the Powertrain Testing Market report are:

Components Manufacturers

Automotive Manufacturers

Others Scope of Powertrain Testing Market:

Due to the policy promotion and fast developing automotive market, Powertrain testing became much more famous for the automotive and components manufacturers. Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of Powertrain Testing industry.

Powertrain testing can be divided into four types, Engine Test, Gearbox Test, Turbocharger Test and Powertrain final test. And there are generally two mainly applications of the Powertrain Testing, automotive powertrain components manufactures and Automotive Manufacturers.

There are many companies in the powertrain testing industry to offer testing service. And because of these giant multinational players in the market, the concentration of global Powertrain Testing market is relative high. The leading five companies occupy about 26% market share. They are AKKA Technologies, Ricardo, FEV, ThyssenKrupp and Horiba.

The worldwide market for Powertrain Testing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 3820 million US$ in 2024, from 2880 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.