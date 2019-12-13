 Press "Enter" to skip to content

PP Powder Market Analysis by Size, Manufactures, Types, Regions and Application in Different Industry

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

PP Powder

GlobalPP Powder Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the PP Powder market size.

About PP Powder:

PP powder is powdered solids of natural color, free of additives. PP powder grade is mainly used to produce general-purpose products such as ropes, woven bags, packaging tapes, toys, daily necessities and non-woven fabric.

Top Key Players of PP Powder Market:

  • Sinopec
  • CNPC
  • INEOS
  • Hong Ji Petrochemcial
  • Nanjing Petro-chemical
  • Jianyuanchun Chemical
  • Daqing Huake
  • Yongxing Chemical
  • Tianli High New industry
  • Dongfang Hongye Chemical
  • Xingchang Petrochemical
  • LuQing Petrochemical
  • Chambroad Petrochemicals
  • Qi Wangda Group

    Major Types covered in the PP Powder Market report are:

  • Extrude Grade
  • General Grade
  • Coated Grade
  • Spinning Grade

    Major Applications covered in the PP Powder Market report are:

  • Plastic Woven Industry
  • Homopolymer Injection Products
  • Fiber Products
  • Others

    Scope of PP Powder Market:

  • China is the main PP Powder manufacturing region. By the end of 2016, there are more than 80 manufacturers in China and most of them are private company with small capacity. The industry has high dispersion. The main out purchased raw materials from refinery. The price of PP Powder is affected directly by propylene. The prices of Polypropylene products and propylene fluctuated violently.
  • The added value of Polypropylene powder products is not high and it can be highly substitutable by PP granule. In the last few months, there are some producers stopping production.
  • In terms of volume, the global PP Powder Production was 2692.9 K MT in 2016, and it is predicted to reach 3165.6 K MT in 2023. At present, the major manufacturers of PP Powder are concentrated in Sinopec, CNPC and many private companies. Sinopec is the world leader, holding 8.49% production market share in 2016.
  • In application, PP Powder downstream is wide and recently PP Powder has acquired increasing significance in various fields of plastic woven industry and homopolymer injection products. The PP Powder market is mainly driven by growing demand for plastic woven industry which accounts for nearly 49.81% of total downstream consumption of PP Powder in global.
  • The worldwide market for PP Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 4260 million US$ in 2024, from 3480 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the PP Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe PP Powder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PP Powder, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PP Powder in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the PP Powder competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the PP Powder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, PP Powder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PP Powder sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

