PP Powder Market Analysis by Size, Manufactures, Types, Regions and Application in Different Industry

About PP Powder:

PP powder is powdered solids of natural color, free of additives. PP powder grade is mainly used to produce general-purpose products such as ropes, woven bags, packaging tapes, toys, daily necessities and non-woven fabric.

Top Key Players of PP Powder Market:

Sinopec

CNPC

INEOS

Hong Ji Petrochemcial

Nanjing Petro-chemical

Jianyuanchun Chemical

Daqing Huake

Yongxing Chemical

Tianli High New industry

Dongfang Hongye Chemical

Xingchang Petrochemical

LuQing Petrochemical

Chambroad Petrochemicals

Chambroad Petrochemicals

Qi Wangda Group Major Types covered in the PP Powder Market report are:

Extrude Grade

General Grade

Coated Grade

Spinning Grade Major Applications covered in the PP Powder Market report are:

Plastic Woven Industry

Homopolymer Injection Products

Fiber Products

Others Scope of PP Powder Market:

China is the main PP Powder manufacturing region. By the end of 2016, there are more than 80 manufacturers in China and most of them are private company with small capacity. The industry has high dispersion. The main out purchased raw materials from refinery. The price of PP Powder is affected directly by propylene. The prices of Polypropylene products and propylene fluctuated violently.

The added value of Polypropylene powder products is not high and it can be highly substitutable by PP granule. In the last few months, there are some producers stopping production.

In terms of volume, the global PP Powder Production was 2692.9 K MT in 2016, and it is predicted to reach 3165.6 K MT in 2023. At present, the major manufacturers of PP Powder are concentrated in Sinopec, CNPC and many private companies. Sinopec is the world leader, holding 8.49% production market share in 2016.

In application, PP Powder downstream is wide and recently PP Powder has acquired increasing significance in various fields of plastic woven industry and homopolymer injection products. The PP Powder market is mainly driven by growing demand for plastic woven industry which accounts for nearly 49.81% of total downstream consumption of PP Powder in global.

The worldwide market for PP Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 4260 million US$ in 2024, from 3480 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.