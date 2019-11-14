 Press "Enter" to skip to content

PPR Pipe Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

PPR Pipe

Global “PPR Pipe Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the PPR Pipe in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. PPR Pipe Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials
  • Georg Fischer(GF Piping Systems)
  • Kalde
  • Ginde
  • AQUA-SCIE
  • Uponor
  • Yonggao
  • China Lesso
  • Wavin
  • Pipelife
  • Kingbull
  • Rifeng
  • Goody
  • Zhejiang Nanxin Plastic
  • Neltex
  • Shanghai White Butterfly Pipe
  • aquatherm
  • Namsok
  • AKAN Enterprise Group
  • Shandong Huaxin Plastic Pipe
  • Dadex
  • BÃ¤nninger
  • Shandong Golden Tide

    The report provides a basic overview of the PPR Pipe industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    PPR Pipe Market Types:

  • Composite PPR Pipe
  • Hot and Cold Water PPR Pipe
  • Other

    PPR Pipe Market Applications:

  • Commercial Building
  • Residential Building
  • Other

    Finally, the PPR Pipe market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the PPR Pipe market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The market for PPR Pipe is fragmented with players such as Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials, Georg Fischer(GF Piping Systems), Kalde, Ginde, AQUA-SCIE, Uponor, Yonggao, China Lesso, Wavin, Pipelife, Kingbull, Rifeng, Goody, Zhejiang Nanxin Plastic, Neltex, Shanghai White Butterfly Pipe, aquatherm, Namsok, AKAN Enterprise Group, Shandong Huaxin Plastic Pipe, Dadex, BÃ¤nninger, Shandong Golden Tide, and so on. Among them, Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials is the global leading supplier. At present, in developed countries, the PPR Pipe industry maintains its market position in the main markets, e.g. EU and Middle East. Major demand for PP-R continues to shift to Southeast Asia, India and South America. However, North America PPR Pipe industry still is still an undeveloped market at currently.
  • On the basis of type, the PPR Pipe market is segmented into Composite PPR Pipe, Hot and Cold Water PPR Pipe, and Other. The Hot and Cold Water PPR Pipe segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2016.
  • End-users, included in this market are Commercial Building, Residential Building, and Other Application. The Commercial Building application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for PPR Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.4% over the next five years, will reach 7710 million US$ in 2024, from 4750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the PPR Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 PPR Pipe Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of PPR Pipe by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global PPR Pipe Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global PPR Pipe Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 PPR Pipe Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 PPR Pipe Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global PPR Pipe Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 PPR Pipe Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 PPR Pipe Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global PPR Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.