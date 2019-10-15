 Press "Enter" to skip to content

PPR Pipe Market on Its Way to Reach Maximum Share across the Globe | Analysis and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 15, 2019

PPR

The report shows positive growth in “PPR Pipe Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. PPR Pipe industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. PPR Pipe Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

PPR pipe is made of Polypropylene Random Copolymer (PPR-C) type 3, which is approved for the production of pipes according to DIN8078 standards, designed for the transportation of portable hot and cold water distribution system with a really long lifetime. Installation technique is one of the extraordinary properties of ppr pipe as the ppr pipes and fittings are connected and welded by melting. It will be perfectly welded from separate parts and body to a interconnected systems without any leakage points. The installation technique and the multifunctional ppr piping system, the welding method and wonderful physical and chemical features make PPR pipes and fittings a Superior and reliable product quality.

Some top manufacturers in PPR Pipe Market: –

  • Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials
  • Georg Fischer(GF Piping Systems)
  • Kalde
  • Ginde
  • AQUA-SCIE and many more

    Scope of PPR Pipe Report:

  • The market for PPR Pipe is fragmented with players such as Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials, Georg Fischer(GF Piping Systems), Kalde, Ginde, AQUA-SCIE, Uponor, Yonggao, China Lesso, Wavin, Pipelife, Kingbull, Rifeng, Goody, Zhejiang Nanxin Plastic, Neltex, Shanghai White Butterfly Pipe, aquatherm, Namsok, AKAN Enterprise Group, Shandong Huaxin Plastic Pipe, Dadex, Bänninger, Shandong Golden Tide, and so on. Among them, Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials is the global leading supplier. At present, in developed countries, the PPR Pipe industry maintains its market position in the main markets, e.g. EU and Middle East. Major demand for PP-R continues to shift to Southeast Asia, India and South America. However, North America PPR Pipe industry still is still an undeveloped market at currently.On the basis of type, the PPR Pipe market is segmented into Composite PPR Pipe, Hot and Cold Water PPR Pipe, and Other. The Hot and Cold Water PPR Pipe segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2016.End-users, included in this market are Commercial Building, Residential Building, and Other Application. The Commercial Building application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.The worldwide market for PPR Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.4% over the next five years, will reach 7710 million US$ in 2024, from 4750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    PPR Pipe Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Composite PPR Pipe
  • Hot and Cold Water PPR Pipe
  • Other

    PPR Pipe Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Commercial Building
  • Residential Building
  • Other

    PPR Pipe Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global PPR Pipe market.

    Chapter 1- to describe PPR Pipe Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of PPR Pipe, with sales, revenue, and price of PPR Pipe, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of PPR Pipe, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- PPR Pipe market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PPR Pipe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This PPR Pipe report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the PPR Pipe market players.

