Prebiotics Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 21, 2019

Prebiotics

Global “Prebiotics Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Prebiotics in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Prebiotics Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Beneo
  • Sensus
  • Cosucra
  • Friesland Campina Domo
  • Yakult Pharmaceutical
  • Ingredion
  • Nissin
  • NFBC
  • Clasado BioSciences
  • Tate & Lyle
  • Danisco
  • Wacker
  • Roquette
  • Beghin Meiji
  • Baolingbao
  • Nikon Shikuhin KaKo
  • QHT
  • Hayashiabara
  • Longlive

    The report provides a basic overview of the Prebiotics industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Prebiotics Market Types:

  • Fructose -oligosaccharide (FOS)
  • Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS)
  • Others

    Prebiotics Market Applications:

  • Food & Beverage
  • Dietary Supplements
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Others

    Finally, the Prebiotics market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Prebiotics market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Prebiotics and probiotics are easily confused. Not only are the names similar, but they are both related to the good bacteria we all need to maintain good digestive health. However, thats where the similarity ends.
  • Probiotics is the name given to the range of good bacteria naturally present in the gut. These help the digestive system function properly. Some Probiotics are present in food such as yoghurt, and these may, or may not, make it through the digestive system to the large bowel.
  • Prebiotics pass through the stomach to feed the good bacteria in a childs gut, supporting their natural immune system. Prebiotics work naturally from within to encourage the growth of good bacteria which support the digestive and immune systems in developing babies.
  • In this report, we only include prebiotics.
  • The worldwide market for Prebiotics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 2840 million US$ in 2024, from 2350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Prebiotics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 136

