Precipitated Silicas Market by Product Category, Revenue, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Global "Precipitated Silicas Market" offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries.

The report provides a basic overview of the Precipitated Silicas industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Precipitated Silicas Market Types:

Dental grade

Food grade

HDS Tire grade

Technical rubber grade

Dental grade

Food grade

HDS Tire grade

Precipitated Silicas Market Applications:

Rubber

Dentifrice

Industrial

Nutrition/Health

Rubber

Dentifrice

Industrial

The precipitated silicas industry concentration is low, and the manufacturing bases are distributed all over the world. Currently the major producers are mainly distributed in the United States, EU, Japan and China. China is the largest producer and consumer, but the outputs are the low-end products; the high-end products are produced by the giants like Evnoik, Rhodia (Solvay), Huber Engineered Materials, PPG, OSC Group, WR Grace and Tosoh Silica etc., which established the factories all over the world, though acquisitions or wholly foreign-owned and joint ventures.

In the past five years, the precipitated silicas industry developed rapidly, and the price of precipitated silicas products was of the downward trend, due to the prices of raw material and the downstream demand. In the future, the market is full of uncertainty, especially in the next two years; the global economy will be in fluctuation, especially for the Chinese economy, downward pressure is big and the demand will slow down. The new increase point may come from Asia, especially from India, but it also is uncertain.

The worldwide market for Precipitated Silicas is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 4590 million US$ in 2024, from 3450 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.