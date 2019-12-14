 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Precision Reduction Gears Market 2019 Global Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Market Size, Share and Demands Research Report 2025

December 14, 2019

Precision Reduction Gears

Global “Precision Reduction Gears Market” analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Precision Reduction Gears Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions, etc. in the international Precision Reduction Gears Industry.

Precision Reduction Gears Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of the whole Precision Reduction Gears industry.

Know About Precision Reduction Gears Market: 

Precision Gears include RV Precision Gears and Harmonic Precision Gears.RV precision gears utilize a planocentric deceleration mechanism for high-precision control. RV precision gears are compact and lightweight, and because RV precision gears include many simultaneously meshing surfaces, they feature high rigidity and strong resistance to overload. The design of the RV precision gear minimizes backlash, rotational vibration, and inertia; which leads to excellent acceleration performance, smooth movement, and high positioning accuracy. RV precision gears have a proven track record in many elds of automation, including: industrial robots, machine tools, assembly equipment, and transportation equipment.Harmonic Drive is a compact, high performance, precision reduction gear. It is one of the key components used in robotic products such as collaborative work robots. The gear consists of only 3 basic parts (Wave Generator, Flex spline, and Circular Spline). It provides excellent features not found in other speed reducers.
The global Precision Reduction Gears market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Precision Reduction Gears Market:

  • Nabtesco
  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries
  • SPINEA
  • Nantong Zhenkang
  • Wuhan Jinghua
  • Shuanghuan Chuandong
  • Zhongda Lide
  • Qinchuan Jichuang
  • HDSI
  • Leaderdrive
  • Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive
  • BHDI
  • Zhejiang Laifual
  • Nidec-Shimpo
  • BENRUN Robot
  • Cone Drive

    Regions Covered in the Precision Reduction Gears Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Industry Robot
  • Semiconductor Equipment
  • Flat Panel Equipment
  • Machine Tools
  • Optical Machine
  • Printing, Bookbinding and Paper Machine
  • Metal Working Machine
  • Medical Equipment
  • Space Equipment
  • Automatic Doors

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • RV Precision Reduction Gears
  • Harmonic Precision Reduction Gears

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Precision Reduction Gears Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Precision Reduction Gears Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Precision Reduction Gears Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Precision Reduction Gears Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Precision Reduction Gears Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Precision Reduction Gears Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Precision Reduction Gears Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Precision Reduction Gears Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Precision Reduction Gears Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Precision Reduction Gears Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Precision Reduction Gears Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Precision Reduction Gears Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Precision Reduction Gears Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Precision Reduction Gears Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Precision Reduction Gears Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Precision Reduction Gears Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Precision Reduction Gears Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Precision Reduction Gears Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Precision Reduction Gears Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Precision Reduction Gears Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Precision Reduction Gears Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Precision Reduction Gears Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Precision Reduction Gears Revenue by Product
    4.3 Precision Reduction Gears Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Precision Reduction Gears Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Precision Reduction Gears by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Precision Reduction Gears Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Precision Reduction Gears Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Precision Reduction Gears by Product
    6.3 North America Precision Reduction Gears by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Precision Reduction Gears by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Precision Reduction Gears Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Precision Reduction Gears Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Precision Reduction Gears by Product
    7.3 Europe Precision Reduction Gears by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Precision Reduction Gears by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Precision Reduction Gears Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Precision Reduction Gears Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Precision Reduction Gears by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Precision Reduction Gears by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Precision Reduction Gears by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Precision Reduction Gears Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Precision Reduction Gears Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Precision Reduction Gears by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Precision Reduction Gears by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Precision Reduction Gears by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Precision Reduction Gears Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Precision Reduction Gears Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Precision Reduction Gears by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Precision Reduction Gears by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Precision Reduction Gears Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Precision Reduction Gears Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Precision Reduction Gears Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Precision Reduction Gears Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Precision Reduction Gears Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Precision Reduction Gears Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Precision Reduction Gears Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Precision Reduction Gears Forecast
    12.5 Europe Precision Reduction Gears Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Precision Reduction Gears Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Precision Reduction Gears Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Precision Reduction Gears Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Precision Reduction Gears Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

