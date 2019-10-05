Premium Lager Industry 2019 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2023

The “Premium Lager Market” report 2019 deeply analyses significant features in major developing markets. The analysis includes market size, latest trends, drivers, threats, opportunities, as well as key market segments. The study reveals market dynamics in several geographic segments along with Premium Lager market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period. The report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Premium Lager market 2019 report consists of latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The Premium Lager market is predicted to develop CAGR at 3.88% during the forecast period 2018-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

Premium lagers are increasingly preferred by consumers because of their authenticity, taste, brand story, visual identity, and experience. The premium lager many vendors has gained high popularity among consumers because of its authentic taste. The adoption of the keg packaging and dispense format, especially by small producers, has been an important factor behind the increasing customer interest in the premium craft lager category. The premiumization of products within the lager category is also driven by vendors’ eagerness to rebrand their products as premium. Brewers operating worldwide are trying to push high-end products with an aim to lure consumers into spending more. Ouranalysts have predicted that the premium lager market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Premium Lager:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Asahi Group Holdings

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Constellation Brands