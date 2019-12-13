 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Premium Wireless Routers Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Premium Wireless Routers

GlobalPremium Wireless Routers Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Premium Wireless Routers market size.

About Premium Wireless Routers:

This report studies the all type of wireless routers products. A wireless router is a device that performs the functions of a router and also includes the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network.

Top Key Players of Premium Wireless Routers Market:

  • TP-LINK
  • D-Link
  • Cisco
  • Tenda
  • Belkin (Linksys)
  • NETCORE Group (qihoo 360)
  • MERCURY
  • Netgear
  • FAST
  • Buffalo
  • Amped
  • Edimax
  • Asus
  • Huawei
  • Xiaomi
  • HiWiFi
  • Google Wifi
  • Eero
  • Luma
  • Samsung
  • Asus AiMesh
  • Plume
  • UBNT AMPLIFI HD

    Major Types covered in the Premium Wireless Routers Market report are:

  • Single Band Wireless Routers
  • Dual Band Wireless Routers
  • Tri Band Wireless Routers

    Major Applications covered in the Premium Wireless Routers Market report are:

  • Family or Individual Consumer
  • Business
  • Other Application

    Scope of Premium Wireless Routers Market:

  • At present, in developed countries, the Wireless Router industry is generally at a more advanced level. The worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China. The high end products are concentrated in US manufacturer. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Wireless Router production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases. Chinaâs Wireless Router industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of Wireless Router, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import. TP-LINK accounted for 42% of the global shipment at currently.
  • IoT and smart home will drive the development of wireless router in the next few years. The development of whole wifi system wireless router would threat the traditional wireless router in the next few years. Despite the presence of competition problems, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Premium Wireless Routers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.0% over the next five years, will reach 5550 million US$ in 2024, from 3690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Premium Wireless Routers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Premium Wireless Routers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Premium Wireless Routers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Premium Wireless Routers in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Premium Wireless Routers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Premium Wireless Routers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Premium Wireless Routers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Premium Wireless Routers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Premium Wireless Routers Market Report pages: 136

    1 Premium Wireless Routers Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Premium Wireless Routers by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Premium Wireless Routers Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Premium Wireless Routers Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Premium Wireless Routers Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Premium Wireless Routers Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Premium Wireless Routers Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Premium Wireless Routers Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Premium Wireless Routers Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Premium Wireless Routers Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

