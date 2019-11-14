Presbyopia Correction Devices Market 2019 Regions, Key Players, Research, Growth Opportunities, Outlook and Forecasts by 2024

“Presbyopia Correction Devices Market” Report studies the entire world market dimensions of Presbyopia Correction Devices in crucial regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Mideast & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Presbyopia Correction Devices in these regions. The various contributors concerned inside the purchase price series of Presbyopia Correction Devices embrace manufacturers, providers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The vital makers inside the Presbyopia Correction Devices embody.
Short Details of Presbyopia Correction Devices Market Report – Presbyopia Correction Device general has two types: corneal inlay and scleral implants.A corneal inlay (also called an intracorneal implant) is a device which is surgically implanted in the cornea of the eye as a treatment for presbyopia. Successful installation results in reducing dependence on reading glasses, so that the user can more easily engage in everyday tasks such as using a mobile phone, reading store shelf prices and working on a computer.Corneal inlays are small, thin, and permeable. Typically one is implanted in the non-dominant eye.Scleral implants are precision-molded from a clear plastic material; the clear implants are about the size of a grain of rice and are placed just below the surface of the white of your eye (called the sclera). The only one commercially available is VisAbilityâ¢ Micro-Insert System.
Global Presbyopia Correction Devices market competition by top manufacturers
- AcuFocus
- Revision Optics (Closed in Feb 2018)
- Refocus
- Presbia
The classification of presbyopia correction device includes corneal inlays, scleral implants, and the proportion of corneal inlays in 2017 is about 82%.
Presbyopia correction device is widely used for the presbyopia patients. And according to the patientsâ age, the device can be divided to age 40-50, age 50-65, age above 65. The most proportion of presbyopia correction device is 50-65 years old patients, and the proportion is about 53%.
EU is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2017. Following EU, United States is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32%.
The worldwide market for Presbyopia Correction Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.2% over the next five years, will reach 26 million US$ in 2024, from 12 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Presbyopia Correction Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
