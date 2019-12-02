Presbyopia Correction Devices Market provides an In-depth vision of Sales and Trends Forecast to 2024

Presbyopia Correction Devices Market Manufactures:

AcuFocus

Revision Optics (Closed in Feb 2018)

Refocus

Presbia

Presbyopia Correction Devices Market Types:

Corneal Inlays

Scleral Implants

Presbyopia Correction Devices Market Applications:

Age 40-50

Age 50-65

Age above 65

Scope of Reports:

The classification of presbyopia correction device includes corneal inlays, scleral implants, and the proportion of corneal inlays in 2017 is about 82%.

Presbyopia correction device is widely used for the presbyopia patients. And according to the patientsâ age, the device can be divided to age 40-50, age 50-65, age above 65. The most proportion of presbyopia correction device is 50-65 years old patients, and the proportion is about 53%.

EU is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2017. Following EU, United States is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32%.

The worldwide market for Presbyopia Correction Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.2% over the next five years, will reach 26 million US$ in 2024, from 12 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.