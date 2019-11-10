Pressure Infusor Market 2019 by Industry Dynamics, Market Positioning, Pricing Strategy and Forecast By 2024

Manufacturers in Pressure Infusor Market Repot:

BD

Smiths Medical

3M

Merit Medical Systems

Sarstedt

Armstrong Medical

VBM Medizintechnik

Sun-Med

Wego

ERKA

Sujia

Rudolf Riester

Biegler

AC Cossor & Son

Nuova

About Pressure Infusor: A pressure infusor is a specially designed cuff and bladder device used to pressurize sterile parenteral fluids to provide for rapid infusion into patients suffering from hypovolemia (diminished volume of circulating blood in the body) and its complications. Pressure Infusor Industry report begins with a basic Pressure Infusor market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Pressure Infusor Market Types:

Manual Pressure Infusor

Automatic Pressure Infusor Pressure Infusor Market Applications:

Infusion of IV Solutions

Infusion of Blood

The classification of pressure infusor includes manual pressure infusor and automatic pressure infusor. The production proportion of manual pressure infusor in 2015 is about 97%, in the future, the manual pressure infusor will be more and more, due to most of them are disposable.

Pressure infusor is widely used in infusion of IV solutions, infusion of blood and others. The most proportion of pressure infusor is infusion of blood, and the consumption in 2015 is 8500 k units.

The worldwide market for Pressure Infusor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.