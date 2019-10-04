Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market 2019 Development and Trends Forecasts Report 2019-2024

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Report also covers producers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges confronted by Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes industry. Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market report provides a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the following four decades. Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market analyze factors which influence Demand for Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapess, driving factors, trends, and challenges faced by business vendors, regional evaluation, Segment by type, applications of entire Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes industry.

Short Details of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Report – Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape, known also in various countries as PSA tape, adhesive tape, self-stick tape, sticky tape, or just tape, is an adhesive tape that will stick with application pressure, without the need for a solvent (such as water) or heat for activation. It can be used in the home, office, industry, and institutions for a wide variety of purposes.The tape consists of a pressure-sensitive adhesive coated onto a backing material such as paper, plastic film, cloth, or metal foil. Some have a removable release liner which protects the adhesive until the liner is removed. Some have layers of adhesives, primers, easy release materials, filaments, printing, etc. made for specific functions.

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market competition by top manufacturers

3M

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

tesa SE

Henkel

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer

LINTEC Corporation

Scapa

Shurtape Technologies

Lohmann

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

Tremco illbruck(Adhere Industrial Tapes)

Achem Technology Corporation

Yonghe Adhesive Products

Winta

Yongle Tape

JinghuaTape

Luxking Group

Shushi Group

Yongguan

Camat

Globally, the production value share of each type of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes is 45.08%, 5.68%, 1.95%, 17.74%, 9.87% and 2.02% in 2016.Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes are used for Packaging, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Health & Hygiene and other applications. Packaging has the largest market share, about 52.37% in 2016.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

China is projected to grow the fastest from 2016 to 2023, because of the increasing manufacturing facilities and businesses in the region, due to which the demand of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes is increasing. Due to the government positive policy in urban heating industry in China, there is a massive growth of Electrical Tapes production during 2012 to 2016. Currently there are more and more manufacturers want to take a position of the domestic market. Compare to the early years, Chinese consumers now import less and less foreign products.

The worldwide market for Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

BOPP Tapes

PVC Insulation Tapes

PET Tapes

Labels

Double Sided Tapes

Aluminum Foil Tape

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Health & Hygiene

Others

