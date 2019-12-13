Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market 2019 by Key Regions, With Production, Consumption, Revenue, Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market Share and Growth Rate by 2024

Global "Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market" 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market.

About Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand):

Prestressed steel strand is a type of stranded cable composed of 2, 3, 7 or more high strength steel wires, and the stress relief force processing (processing), suitable for prestressed concrete or similar purposes, such as large-span bridges on railway and highway, flyover, LNG tanks, multi-storey industrial buildings, stadiums, nuclear reactors and etc.

Bare PC Strand

Grease Filled PC Strand

Wax Filled PC Strand

Transport

Building

Energy

Water conservancy

The prestressed concrete strand (PC Strand) is mainly used by Transport, Building, Enegy and Water Conservancy. The main application of prestressed concrete strand (PC Strand) is Transport and Building.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the construction of infrastructural facilities investment plan of each country, Africa, India and some emerging markets still have great potential for growth in the future. Due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 3900 million US$ in 2024, from 3550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.