Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2019 Research – Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2024

The “Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market” place was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors. Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market from a perspective standpoint, the industry report concentrates on several levels of analyses, industry analysis, market rank analysis, and business profiles, which together comprise and share basic opinions on the competitive landscape, higher growth regions, and states in addition to their respective regulatory policies, Types, Applications and chances in the industry.

Short Details of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Report – The report then estimates to 2024 market development trends of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market. Analysis of raw materials, demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market before evaluating its feasibility.

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market competition by top manufacturers

Nippon Mektron

Zhen Ding Technology

Unimicron

Young Poong Group

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Ibiden Group

Tripod Technology Corporation

TTM Technologies

Sumitomo Electric SEI

Daeduck Group

Nan Ya PCB Corporation

Compeq

Viasystems

HannStar Board (GBM)

LG Innotek

AT&S

Meiko

Kinsus

TPT

Fujikura

Chin Poon

Career

Flexium

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Printed Circuit Board (PCB) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Flex

Mirovia (HDI)

Rigid-flex

Substrates

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Cellular Phone

Computing, Storage, and Peripherals

Medical, Industrial, and Instrumentation

Networking and Communications

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Flex

1.2.2 Mirovia (HDI)

1.2.3 Rigid-flex

1.2.4 Substrates

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Cellular Phone

1.3.4 Computing, Storage, and Peripherals

1.3.5 Medical, Industrial, and Instrumentation

1.3.6 Networking and Communications

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

——————–

3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) by Country

5.1 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe

——————–

8 South America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) by Country

8.1 South America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global

——————–

11 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Aerospace and Defense Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Automotive Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Cellular Phone Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 Computing, Storage, and Peripherals Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.6 Medical, Industrial, and Instrumentation Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.7 Networking and Communications Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.8 Others Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

